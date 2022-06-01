Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) will announce $24.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.75 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.00 million, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 49,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,575. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

