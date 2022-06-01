Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NU.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

