Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Oshkosh reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 4,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.