Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Savara posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

SVRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 68,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,216. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

