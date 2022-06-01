Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.43 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to announce $341.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.00 million. SPX posted sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPX by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after acquiring an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SPX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

