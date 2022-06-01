Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

