Analysts Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover View.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in View by 233.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of View by 423.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of View by 270.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 694,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. View has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

