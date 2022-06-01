Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $82.56

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

