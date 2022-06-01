Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $50.90

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,816. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.