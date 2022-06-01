Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $50.90

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,816. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

