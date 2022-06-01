Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target at $0.87

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.24) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.97) to €0.95 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

