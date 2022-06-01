Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,239. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

