Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $19.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

