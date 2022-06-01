Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $22.10

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $10.34 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,439,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $16,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

