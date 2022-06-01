Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,136.67

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 72.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Grid by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 11,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

