Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $5.90

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.