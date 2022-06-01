Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $5.90

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,364. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

