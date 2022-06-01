Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $578.18

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $562.29.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $290.08. The company had a trading volume of 846,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.76 and a 200 day moving average of $417.44. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

