Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $118.00

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,092. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.