Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

