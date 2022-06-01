Analysts Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Price Target at $8.37

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

