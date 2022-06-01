Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Position Raised by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of Angel Oak Mortgage worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 30,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,408,562.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,315.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

NYSE AOMR traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,260. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

