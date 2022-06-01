Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $33.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 753,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,216. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

