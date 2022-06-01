Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 20.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $633,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
ANTM stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.14.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
