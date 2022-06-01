Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.37 and a 200 day moving average of $295.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

