APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,120,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.36% of APA worth $621,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of APA stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.