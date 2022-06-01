ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $6.76 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00021265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $502.05 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.87 or 0.00786296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00497697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.