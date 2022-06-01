ApeSwap Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

