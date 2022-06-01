Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Appian stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 19,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,806. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 898,394 shares of company stock worth $42,902,916 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

