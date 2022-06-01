APY.Finance (APY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,282.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $250,246.07 and approximately $6,282.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 668.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.55 or 0.11719898 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00443566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008774 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

