Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 90,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

