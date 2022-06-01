Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,041. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

