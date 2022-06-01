Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Up 9.9%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 34,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,500,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

