Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Ark has a total market cap of $98.52 million and $217.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,413,165 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

