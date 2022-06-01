Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $14.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.78 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

