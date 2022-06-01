Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. Arrival shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 28,093 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $6,157,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

