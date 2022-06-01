Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. Arrival shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 28,093 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.