Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $120.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.