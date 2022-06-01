Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $495.31 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $14.83 or 0.00046632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $495.31 million and approximately $47.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave's total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave .

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

