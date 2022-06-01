AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.71. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 630 shares traded.

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.