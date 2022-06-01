Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.72% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,538. The company has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

