Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.14 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.