ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.85. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.