AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.