Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 79,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,929,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,969,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

