Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 79,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,929,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,969,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
