Aurox Market Capitalization Achieves $15.26 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $29.24 or 0.00096933 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $539,966.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

