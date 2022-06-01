Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Avaya by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avaya by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.