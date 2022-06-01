AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.08.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 8.63. 14,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.25 and its 200 day moving average is 11.71. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.95 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

