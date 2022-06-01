Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $5.99 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $75.07 million and $3.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00019201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

