Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of BKR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. 73,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

