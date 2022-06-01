Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Up 6%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 17,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,794,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

