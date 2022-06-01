Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,830,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,911,800 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after buying an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after buying an additional 1,489,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after buying an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,032,000 after buying an additional 1,405,976 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

