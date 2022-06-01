Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

